Johnson City man accused of setting man on fire appears in court

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man charged with attempted murder appeared in a Jonesborough courtroom.

Witnesses told officers 34-year-old Anthony Keown dragged the victim out of a Montgomery Street home and into a neighbors yard before pouring rubbing alcohol on him and setting him on fire.

Investigators said 47-year-old Gerald Baug suffered severe burns across 27% of his body.

He is listed in fair or stable condition at a burn center in North Carolina.

Keown remains in jail with bond set at $100,000.

