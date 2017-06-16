Johnson City leaders traveling to China hoping to recruit sports science firm to build facility in city

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders will travel overseas next month hoping to recruit an international company to build a multi-million facility in the city.

City Manager Pete Peterson, Mayor David Tomita and Commissioner Todd Fowler will travel to China on July 1 to meet with a sports science research firm.

East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence for Sports Science has acquired international recognition, and they hope recently developed relationships with investors in China will pay off.

Johnson City leaders said they’re hoping if the project moves forward that the facility would also be used by ETSU to bring in athletes to train.

