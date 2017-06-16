JCPD: Man to face rape, false imprisonment charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man charged with rape remains in jail without bond.

Officers arrested Anthony Adragna, 49, and charged him with rape and false imprisonment.

Police said the arrest follows an investigation into allegations made by a victim who said Adragna forced her to have sex in his home, and then drove her to an unknown location and left her on the side of the road.

Adragna is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.