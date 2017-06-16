Greeneville opens new splash pad

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Greeneville Parks and Rec held its grand opening for the Greeneville Splash Pad on Friday for its first summer season.

The splash pad is located at the Eastview Recreation Center at 456 East Bernard Avenue.

The pad is designed for ages 12 and under but all ages can come and enjoy it.

Admission is free, but a $2 per person donation is suggested.

You can also book parties on some days and have the splash pad all to yourself.

The city of Greeneville received a grant of $250,000 for the project. The grant required a local match of $125,000.

Phase 1 has been completed and officials say the park was designed so expansions could be made in the future.

Future plans call for additional water features and a shaded area for shielding water lovers from the sun.

The city also installed a reservoir to collect and return the water make it more cost effective when it comes to water use.

