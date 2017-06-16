Doctor: Congressman Scalise hit by single rifle wound, remains critical condition

By Published:
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Scalise was shot Wednesday morning as a gunman sprayed bullets into a GOP congressional baseball practice. The bullet entered his left hip and tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, injuring organs and causing severe bleeding.

Steve Scalise
In this May 17, 2017 photo, Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Dr. Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, says several operations have controlled the bleeding and Scalise’s vital signs have stabilized. While he’s still under sedation, Sava says Scalise has responded to family members. But he will remain in the hospital for “a considerable period of time” and faces additional operations.

Sava estimates there are hundreds of bullet fragments in Scalise’s pelvis and says doctors don’t intend to try to remove them all, as that could cause more harm than good.

