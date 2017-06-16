Church Hill Inn owner cited for indecent exposure

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – The owner of the Church Hill Inn in Hawkins County has been cited for indecent exposure.

According to a police report, an off duty Rogersville City Police Officer was eating at a Mexican restaurant that shares a parking lot with the inn. That’s when he said he saw a man, later identified as Anilkumar Patel, walking around the parking lot naked.

The off-duty officer says Patel came outside, went to a mini-van parked in front of the room he was in, then walked back inside.

When Church Hill Police arrived, they say Patel denied it was him.

That’s when the off-duty officer was asked to identify the man.

The report says multiple people were inside the restaurant when the incident occurred, including several children.

Officers cited Patel with indecent exposure.

He is scheduled to be arraigned June 21.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.