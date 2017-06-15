Two men charged with shooting slingshots in multiple cities appear in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two men who officers say went on a multi-county shooting spree with a slingshot made their first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 11 found out one of the suspects who is accused of vandalism and assault worked as an emergency medical technician in East Tennessee.

Officers say Joseph Dechristina and Dakotah Shell each face dozens of charges in Washington County, Johnson City and in Knoxville.

Driving through Johnson City you can still see the damage left behind after the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said two men went on a spree shooting ball bearings with sling shots.

It all started Tuesday night in Knoxville. According to police they received nearly 25 reports of damage throughout the city.

By 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, Johnson City Police began getting reports of damage.

“When the call first came in, it was most of the calls were in the city that there were some subjects going around possible shooting a gun or a sling shot with some ball bearings at vehicles and people,” said Lt. Eddwin Graybeal with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Graybeal said after getting a vehicle description, they arrested Dechristina and Shell not long after.

He says the slingshots, ball bearings, along with marijuana and chocolate laced with marijuana were found in the car.

Lt. Graybeal says Dechristina admitted the drugs were his.

“He took responsibility for that and advised that the marijuana and the chocolate that had the marijuana in it was his,” he said.

Both made their first appearance in court Thursday and are facing dozens of charges out of Washington County, Johnson City, Jonesborough, East Tennessee State University, Tennessee Highway Patrol and in Knoxville.

“We got more information that links them to the incidents in Knoxville,” Lt. Graybeal said.

According to the human resources department at American Medical Response in Knoxville, Shell is an EMT at the company.

The total cost of damage is still unknown at this time.

“We haven’t even began to evaluate that yet,” Graybeal said.

Joseph Dechristinia and Dakotah Shell remain in the Washington County Detention Center.

They’re each being held on a $163,000 bond.

They are scheduled to return to court June 22 at 9 a.m.

