Sullivan Co. school leaders shown renderings of new middle, high school

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Rendering for the new middle school - Courtesy of Michael Hughes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders got to see what could be the county’s newest schools for the first time.

The Board of Education met Thursday night to see new renderings from architects.

Rendering of the new high school- Courtesy of Michael Hughes

It shows what a new middle and high school could look like.

This is part of the school facilities plan impacting students here in the Tri-Cities.

The plan calls for the consolidation of three high schools so they can be placed into one building.

A ground breaking for the facilities is planned for this summer.

School leaders said they’re still on track for having the middle school finished in two years and the high school in three years.

