SCC Shooting Competition returned during NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, VA — Some of the best NHRA drivers in the world arrived in town a little early for the Thunder Valley Nationals to help raise money for a good cause.

The Speedway Children’s Charites held their annual trap shooting competition at the Kettlefoot rod and gun club in Bristol, Virginia. Drivers such as Del Worsham a 2-time funny car champion and pro stock points leader Bo Butner were part of the group that took aim at raising money for for nearly 100 Tri-Cities-based child focused agencies.

” The people here at Bristol really, really embrace the drag racing so if I’m here early and we have time to make it to something like this, I’m always welcome and I’m glad we can help people out.”

“For one thing, anything for the Speedway Children’s Charity is great. I’m always up for a new challenge, so I’ve never done anything like this in my life.”

“The weekend will maybe be a good 50-thousand dollar weekend for the charity, so that’s a lot of kids that could help. That could make a difference in thousands of children’s lives. “