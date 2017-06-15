Reward at $130,000 for escaped Georgia inmates wanted for killing two prison guards

By Published: Updated:
This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say the reward has increased to $130,000 for information leading to the arrest of two escaped Georgia inmates wanted for killing two prison guards.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said law enforcement agencies in Georgia and beyond are conducting “the greatest effort I have ever seen” to hunt the fugitives – 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Authorities say the men overpowered two guards on a prison transport bus Tuesday and grabbed their guns. Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were fatally shot.

Sills says it’s possible the escapees may have fled Georgia after three days on the run. David LeValley, agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office, told reporters that “we are expanding, not shrinking, our effort to find these individuals.”

Wanted Poster (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

 

Funeral arrangements have been made for one of two prison guards killed when two Georgia inmates escaped from a prison transfer bus this week.

The Williams Funeral Home & Crematory website shows that the service for 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica will take place at 2 p.m. next Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Park.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says inmates 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose are accused of killing Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue early Tuesday. The manhunt for both inmates continues into its third day Thursday.

Monica and Billue were officers at the Baldwin State Prison.

The website states that Monica was a Chicago native and had lived in Baldwin County for the past 20 years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s