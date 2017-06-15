Escaped Ga. inmates captured after foot chase in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a foot chase in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were taken into custody on Pruitt Road after the pursuit.

The two men are wanted for reportedly killing two Georgia state prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen car earlier this week.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro as investigators remain on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately released.