Niswonger Children’s Hospital team logs over 250 hours of Kangaroo Care in May

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Mountain States Health Alliance

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Premature babies need a lot of care to help them as they grow, but one of the simplest actions that can help stimulate them is human touch.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital has encouraged their employees to be involved in what is known as Kangaroo Care for preemies as much as possible.

Kangaroo Care involves direct skin-to-skin contact where the baby wears only a diaper and is placed on the parent or caregiver’s bare chest, and then covered with a blanket.

The direct contact helps regulate the baby’s body temperature, breathing and heart rate.

The team at Niswonger logged over 250 hours of Kangaroo Care during the month of May, so on Thursday, Dr. Shawn Hollinger a neonatologist at the hospital dressed up in a kangaroo costume for them.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s