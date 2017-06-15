Jurors deadlocked after 30 hours of deliberations in Bill Cosby sex assault trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors are deadlocked after 30 hours of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sex assault trial; judge tells them to keep trying. The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial have told a judge they’re deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O’Neill on Thursday they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

O’Neill sent them back to the jury room to keep talking.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Andrea Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

___

8:50 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

Jurors have been debating the charges against Cosby for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday. Deliberations will resume Thursday morning.

The trial outside Philadelphia involves Cosby’s sexual encounter with a woman at his home in 2004.

Accuser Andrea Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her. He says he gave her an over-over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine to help her relax and that the encounter was consensual.

The charges could put the 79-year-old entertainer in prison for the rest of his life if he’s convicted.

___

1:45 a.m.

As deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial continue into a fourth day, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.

Some jurors appeared angry and even the judge has sounded exasperated at times.

The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.

They’ve paused a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby’s decade-old admissions that he fondled accuser Andrea Constand after giving her pills at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)