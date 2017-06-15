JCPD: Man charged after found with cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers stopped a vehicle they suspected to be involved in multiple vandalism incidents around the city, and made contact with Alfred Dolo, 20, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Dolo was found to have around 16.8 grams of cocaine, 7.4 grams of marijuana, as well as brass knuckles and a digital scale.

According to the release, Dolo was arrested and charged with one count of simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possessing a prohibited weapon and possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute.

Officers said they learned that Dolo was not involved in the vandalism incidents.

Dolo was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $12,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

