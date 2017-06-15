JCPD: Man accused of attempted murder after allegedly setting another on fire

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested man on attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly set a man on fire.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to the area of Montgomery Street and Fairview Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Thursday in reference to an unknown disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man lying face down in the grass of a nearby residence with severe burns on his stomach and on his legs.

During an investigation, officers learned that the victim was involved in a fight with Anthony James Keown, 34, at a home in the 300 block of Montgomery Street.

Witnesses told police that Keown dragged the man out of the home, through the street and into a neighbor’s yard, and then poured rubbing alcohol on him and set him on fire.

According to the release, the victim was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, but was later flown to the Burn Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Officers found Keown inside the Montgomery Street home and was arrested. Keown was first taken to the police department, where he denied committing the offense.

Keown was charged with attempted second-degree murder and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.