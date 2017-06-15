HCSO: Two arrested on meth charges after traffic stop

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after they were found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to a HCSO news release, Hawkins County dispatch issued a BOLO for a silver Toyota Camry, which was reportedly traveling westbound on Highway 11W, in regard to the occupants of the car being involved in illegal drug use.

A deputy located the vehicle, conducted the stop and made contact with Daniel Lee Gosnell, 34, and Karalyne Elizabeth Thompson. HCSO’s Narcotics Unit responded to the scene.

The driver of the car admitted to having a marijuana cigarette and gave deputies consent to search the vehicle.

Detectives found a lock box under the passenger seat of the car, which Gosnell claimed was his and gave them consent to search it.

According to the release, detectives found a zip lock bag of approximately 3 grams of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as several empty baggies and digital scales.

Deputies also found an additional small amount of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and syringes, which Thompson said belonged to her.

Gosnell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gosnell and Thompson were both taken to the Hawkins County Jail, where they remain pending their arraignment in Hawkins County General Sessions Court.

Accoridng to the release, deputies also learned that Gosnell was on house arrest after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to initiation of a process to manufacture methamphetamine, and was sentenced to serve eight years at 30 percent.

Gosnell was arrested on June 2 for violation of probation from the 2016 charge, and was released on June 9 to serve 100 percent of the 2016 charge on house arrest.

According to the release, Gosnell’s newest arrest happened just four days after being released on house arrest.