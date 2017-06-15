Forbes announces addition of transfer Andre Edwards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 15, 2017) – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes announced Thursday that Andre Edwards (Compton, Calif.) has signed scholarship papers to join the Buccaneers’ program.

Edwards, a 6-foot-6 swingman who played his past two seasons at Lee Junior College in Baytown, Texas, averaged 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in his first year at Lee. He followed that effort with 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds a game last season. He posted single-game scoring nights of 28 and 22 points during his junior college career, ultimately being named a fourth-team All-American by the Sporting News while playing in one of the country’s most competitive conferences.

Initially coming out of Crenshaw High School in Compton, Edwards posted a 44-point effort over Brentwood High his senior season and was named first team all-city and second team all-state following his prep career.

Forbes said Edwards brings a talented skillset to the Bucs’ roster.

“Andre adds great size and length to our backcourt,” Forbes said. “He can shoot the three and beat you off the dribble while finishing above the rim. Andre is relentless on the glass, having nine career double-doubles in one of the most competitive junior college leagues in the country.”

Edwards said ETSU was a perfect fit.

“ETSU was everything I could ask for in a school and basketball program,” said Edwards, who was a Top 30 prospect according to Midwest Scouting. “I really connected with the coaching staff. They can relate to me and my journey. Coach Forbes is the kind of coach I want to be around to continue my basketball career. My dad loved ETSU and he thought the entire set up fit me perfectly.”

Edwards joins guard Bo Hodges (Nashville), forward James Harrison (Dallas, Texas), forward Jeromy Rodriguez (Santiago, Dominican Republic) and post Mladen Armus (Belgrade, Serberia) as part of the Bucs’ 2017-18 recruiting class.