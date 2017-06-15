ETSU releases additional dates for football stadium tours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (June 15, 2017) – After holding stadium tours at last month’s “100 Days to Kickoff” celebration, the East Tennessee State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Thursday that they will hold additional tours of the Football Stadium in the upcoming weeks. The tours will be held on Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 29.

The tours, which are free and open to the general public, will be held at noon and 5 p.m. on both days. People are required to wear hard hats and closed-toed shoes. Hard hats will be provided on site. Despite battling inclement weather back on May 25, over a strong contingent of Buccaneer supporters attended the three tours held in conjunction with the “100 Days to Kickoff” promotion.

Fans are encouraged to park on South Dossett Drive and enter by the arch near the east roundabout of the stadium.

ETSU opens its 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers host Limestone at 7 p.m. inside the new stadium. Season tickets are currently on sale starting at $100, and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (423) 439-3878 or by clicking here.

Please note, June 30 is an important priority deadline for the purchase of season tickets and excellence fund gifts, which can enhance donor priority seat and parking selection. More information on the seat selection process will be released in mid-July.

SEATING OPTIONS FOR THE STADIUM

The ETSU Football Stadium will provide six different seating for fans

Skyboxes (Currently Sold Out) Club Level Seating (98% sold out) – Box-style seating with chair back and cup holder, along with temperature controlled club environment and exclusive club level hospitality access Mid-field Level Seating (75% sold out) – Box-style seating with chair back and cup holder Gold Level Seating – Bench-type seating with back support; located near the 50-yard line Silver Level Seating – Bench-type seating with back support; located between the 20 and 40-yard lines Bronze Level Seating – Aluminum benches with no back support; located between the goal line and 20-yard line

The stadium will feature over 7,000 seats with ability to house over 10,000 via standing room only

For more information on the ETSU football stadium, visit ETSUStadium.com.