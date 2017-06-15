Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Morgan County, TN 3-year-old boy

OAKDALE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 3-year-old from Morgan County.

Erik Monty, was last seen on June 14 in Oakdale, Tennessee around 11 p.m. He is believed to be with a recent boyfriend of his mother.

The child weighs 36 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. The suspect is described to be a white male, 24-years-old.

Investigators say the suspect was involved in a domestic violence incident at the child’s residence. He left the home with the child and the mother.

The mother is believed to need serious medical care.

The suspect may be intoxicated, injured and driving the mother to a hospital in an older model, red Mercedes sedan.

TBI believes the group may be in Knox, Morgan, Roane or Anderson County.

If you have information contact law enforcement or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.