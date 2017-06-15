Carter County school board to consider reducing .08 BAC limit tonight

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After tonight’s Carter County school board meeting, teachers may no longer be allowed to show up to work with a .08 Blood Alcohol Concentration, which is the legal driving limit.

Our Community Watchdog investigation earlier this month concluded Carter County’s policy allows the highest alcohol limit for school employees in all of Northeast Tennessee.

After hearing our findings, the director of schools pledged to re-evaluate the policy, which he said was crafted after another Tennessee county. Dr. Kevin Ward said Carter County has never had to use the alcohol portion of the policy.

“I’m pretty sure our policy will be changed,” Dr. Ward said earlier this week.

The director of schools said he expects the school board to lower the maximum allowable BAC to one similar to other area districts.

Tonight’s school board meeting follows a workshop last week, which included a visit by the sheriff to explain BAC levels. The meeting is set to begin at 4 pm.

