‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant says she’s ‘victim’

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant says she’s a “victim” of events that put the reality show’s production on hold.

In a statement Wednesday, Corinne Olympios said she has hired an attorney to “obtain justice,” in her words.

She also said she’s seeking therapy to deal with what she called the physical and emotional trauma she experienced June 4.

Olympios said she has little memory of what occurred.

The company behind ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” suspended production and sent contestants home while looking into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. has said it is conducting a “thorough investigation” and “appropriate responsive action” will follow. The studio didn’t offer details on the allegations or the contestants involved.

The studio declined comment Wednesday on Olympios’ statement.

