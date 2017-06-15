Alabama steals away former Vols commitment

Three-star rising senior punter Skyler DeLong of Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, S.C., announced Thursday that he has decommitted from Tennessee and committed to Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound DeLong had been committed to the Vols since June 1, but he had continued weighing his options since earning a scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide with a strong showing at their camp just two days after he committed to Tennessee.

DeLong is ranked by 247Sports and in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 1 punter in the 2018 class. He’s also ranked the nation’s No. 4 punter by Kohl’s Professional Camps.

The Vols now are left with 12 known commitments for the 2018 class.

Their starting punter, Trevor Daniel, will be a senior this season, although Tennessee added Joe Doyle — a former Under Armour All-American from Knoxville’s Farragut High School — as a preferred walk-on in the 2017 class.

BY 247SPORTS