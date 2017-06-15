3 people found dead at Oak Ridge home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three people were found dead at a home on Oak Lane in North Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Police Department said officers were called to perform a welfare check at around 8:03 a.m. Thursday morning. When officers arrived, there was no answer at the door.

Officers saw a potential victim through the window, so they entered the home. Once inside, officers found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers began searching and found two other people dead.

Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department said they do not believe there are any additional victims. They are continuing to investigate.