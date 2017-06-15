3 juveniles charged in Greene County elementary school vandalism case

Published:
McDonald Elementary (Source: Dr. Chris Sharp, Principal)

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports that three juveniles have been charged in connection to vandalism reported at a local elementary school.

The vandalism was reported last Thursday at McDonald Elementary School. Three teens, a boy and two girls, have all been charged with burglary and felony vandalism.

One of the three teens has also been charged with possession of marijuana.

Authorities estimate the amount of damage done to the school is around 2,500.

Deputies say the suspects entered the school emptying two fire extinguishers into a stairwell as well as a can of green paint and a lot of school supplies.

