Youth Sunday school teacher indicted on child pornography charges

MT. CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – A youth Sunday school teacher at a church in Hawkins County has been indicted on child pornography charges.

In an indictment from the U.S. District Court in Greeneville, it says Mark Curtis Adams used the app “Kik” to communicate with a child under the age of 18.

We are told Adams was a deacon and youth Sunday school teacher at Oak Grove Baptist church in Mt. Carmel.

The indictment says Adams used the app to knowingly persuade, induce, entice or coerce the child for sexual activity.

The Grand Jury indicted Adams on May 30, but that indictment was sealed until Tuesday.

Adams is charged with enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and production of child pornography.

The indictment says for at least a month prior to May 30, Adams asked for sexually explicit pictures from a minor.

News Channel 11 reached out to Oak Grove Baptist Church, it told us quote:

“The Oak Grove Baptist Church is aware of the recently filed charges and arrest of Mr. Mark Adams, a deacon in our church. Members of the church leadership have met with authorities to ensure our understanding of the charges and any possible impact on our church community. We intend to fully cooperate with investigators as they continue their investigation. It is important to note, at this time, there is no indication that any member of our church community has been victimized by Mr. Adams.”

Adams is scheduled to be arraigned on June 19 at 1:30 p.m.

