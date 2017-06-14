Woman lived with corpse of husband for two years

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CNN) – A New Mexico woman has been taken to a mental hospital after a shocking find at her home. Authorities found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.

There’s now a sign on the garage of the Foothills home warning trespassers to keep out as the house is in foreclosure.

When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found

“I never would have imagined that he would be laying in the closet into a mummified state,” said Thomas Huerta, the dead man’s son.

Police found the body of Huerta’s father on a mattress in the closet, with a pillow propped under his head, and he was tucked in under blankets.

The man’s wife told police he died in April of 2015, more than two years earlier.

“I try not to think about it. It is very difficult,” said Huerta.

Huerta says he is still trying to let the news sink in.

He lives in California now, but visited Albuquerque last October to introduce his father to his pregnant girlfriend.

“Not only she was in there, but so was his mummified corpse,” said Huerta.

According to a report, neighbors noticed the man hadn’t been around, but when they asked his wife, she only told them he was preparing for the ministry.

The woman told police her husband suffered from chronic back pain so he often slept in that closet.

He had been coughing up bile, but refused to go the hospital.

Tom tells me he never imagined his father’s life would end like this.

“It is horrible to think that that was his destiny,” said Huerta.

Authorities are now trying to determine how the man died. It’s unclear if the woman will face criminal charges.