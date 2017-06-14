WCSO: Two men charged after shooting slingshot at multiple area businesses, homes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed they have arrested two men after they received reports of shootings at businesses and homes in Johnson City.

WCSO Lt. Edwin Graybeal said the sheriff’s office received a call around 4:45 p.m. from the Indian Ridge Road area of Johnson City and in the county, saying people were possibly shooting a gun or a slingshot with ball bearings at cars, businesses and homes.

Johnson City Police Department Sgt. Mike Adams said the police department received their first report related to the incident just before 3:45 p.m., after a vehicle was hit by a shot in the Earth Fare parking lot.

Adams told us while reports are still coming in at this time, at least 11 to 14 calls have come in about windows being shot out, and mostly in vehicles.

A faculty member was hit over at East Tennessee State University at the corner of State of Franklin and Gilbreath, but was not injured, according to ETSU spokesman Joe Smith.

Both Johnson City Police Department officers and sheriff’s office deputies were put on the lookout for the vehicle, which was later located by a WCSO K-9 unit on Indian Ridge Road near the entrance of the South Fork Ranch neighborhood.

Graybeal said the two men — Joseph Dechristina, 22, of Knoxville, and Dakotah Shell, 26, of Afton, admitted to shooting a slingshot.

The slingshot and medium-sized ball bearings were found inside the vehicle. A large amount of marijuana-laced chocolate was also found.

Both men were taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a schedule VI drugs for resale. More charges are pending.

Adams said the police department is preparing several warrants at this time related to the incident.

According to Graybeal, the sheriff’s office received report of private businesses being shot at and the JCPD had reports of businesses being shot at.

Adams said businesses that filed reports related to the incident include VisionWorks off of Browns Mill Road; Dr. Brit Bowers office, 801 Sunset Drive, Suite 3; Hillcrest Drug Store, 714 W. Market St.; Bear N Friends, 2519 N. Roan St; Chick-fil-A on Peoples Street; and the Tennessee Highway Patrol located on John Exum Parkway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Graybeal said the incident is still under investigation and said a motive is unclear at this time.

JCPD, as well as East Tennessee State University’s Department of Public Safety are conducting their own investigations.

We’ll have an updated report tonight at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.