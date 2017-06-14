WATCH: ‘An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us’, says House Speaker Paul Ryan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan has told his fellow lawmakers that “an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

The Wisconsin Republican praised the efforts of Capitol police officers and other law enforcement.

Ryan addressed the House in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting at a practice of lawmakers for the annual charity congressional baseball game.

Ryan said, “these were our brothers and sisters in the line of fire.”

Ryan received a standing ovation as lawmakers in both parties came to the House chamber as a show of unity.

Ryan said implored lawmakers in both parties “to resolve to come together to lift each other up and to show the country, show the world that we are one House, the people’s House, united in our humanity.”