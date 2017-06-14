Vols Coleman named USTFCCCA National Runner of the year

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Tennessee junior Christian Coleman was named the USTFCCCA National Outdoor Runner of the Year the coaches association announced on Wednesday.

Coleman earned the honor after a fantastic weekend at the NCAA Outdoor Championship, which saw him win the 100m and 200m titles and set a collegiate record in the 100m in the prelims.

The Atlanta native became the second person in NCAA history to win four sprint national championships as he added his two outdoor titles to his indoor sweep of the 60m and 200m National Championships. #VFL Justin Gatlin (2002) is the only other person to complete the double-double.

Coleman set the collegiate record in the 100m and the top time in world this year in the prelims as he raced across the line in 9.82 seconds. That mark made Coleman the fourth-fastest American ever and the ninth-fastest person in world history. He trails only Tyson Gay, Gatlin and Maurice Green in the U.S. record books.

Coleman followed that performance up by winning NCAA Championship in the 100m with a time of 10.04, while running into a wind that would not be considered legal if it was at his back. He had to come back 35 minutes later and run in the 200m dash final. Coleman posted a time of 20.25 despite running into a 3.1 headwind.

At the NCAA East Prelims, Coleman notched the second-fastest 200m time in collegiate history with a mark of 19.85 seconds while running into a headwind. That is the second-fastest 200m in the world this year and defeated Gatlin’s school record of 19.86.

This year, Coleman has recorded times that place him in the top two on all four collegiate top-10 lists. He is first in the 100m and second in the 200m outdoors. During the indoor season, he tied the collegiate record in the 60m and ran the second-fastest 200m ever. He is the only person in track & field history to appear on all four collegiate sprinting top-10 lists and only Walter Dix even appears on three of those lists.

Coleman also won SEC Championships in both the 100m and 200m dashes by doing something no collegian has ever done. He tallied times of 9.97 seconds in the 100m and 19.98 seconds in the 200m to become the first person to run wind-legal marks under 10 seconds in the 100m and under 20 seconds in the 200m on the same day. Only eight people in world history have accomplished this feat, but Coleman is the youngest person and the only collegian.

This year there have been eight wind-legal times under 10 seconds in the NCAA, four of which have been recorded by Coleman. Two of those came at the NCAA East Prelims as part of a string of four consecutive races in which Coleman went under 10 seconds, only broken up by his 10.04 performance at the NCAA Championship, when he was running into nearly a five miles-per-hour wind.

Coleman has collected quite a few accolades this year as he finished the outdoor season undefeated in all event finals. He will add the USTFCCCA National Outdoor Runner of the Year Award to the USTFCCCA National Indoor Runner of the Year and the SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year he picked up earlier this year. He was also named the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Amateur Athlete of the Year and earned the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy as the high point scorer at the SEC Outdoor Championship.

Coleman will join a small contingent of Vols who are headed to Sacramento, California next week for the USATF Championship. The meet will be from June 22-25 and will decide which Americans make the United States’ team for the 2017 World Championship in London.