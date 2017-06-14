USPS contractor to plead guilty to stealing VA narcotics

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A U.S. Postal Service contractor plans on pleading guilty in federal court to stealing mail, specifically 33 packages containing narcotics meant for Veterans Affairs patients, according to federal court documents.

In a plea agreement signed earlier this week, Bronson A. Cobble admitted to a scheme that resulted in him stealing those VA packages starting in August of last year and continuing through March of this year.

“The defendant opened these narcotics packages and consumed their contents,” his plea agreement said.

Among other places, the narcotics were supposed to be delivered to people in Bulls Gap, Mohawk and Mosheim, according to court records.

Cobble is due back in court on June 21.

Just last month, our Community Watchdog investigation identified other local postal employees accused of mistreating, delaying and stealing mail, including a Kingsport employee who remains under investigation for suspected mail theft.

