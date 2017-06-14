JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Father’s Day is this weekend, but if you haven’t picked out a present for dad yet we have some last-minute, unique father’s day gift ideas you can pick up in downtown Johnson City.

Artisans’ Village:

300 E Main Street

Full line fair trade store

They carry all natural, fair trade coffee, tea and chocolate

Unique gifts including men’s wallets made from rubber inner tubes

Business card holders made from soapstone

The Local Company:

240 E Main St.

Here you’ll find a variety of handmade items from over 160 different artists from East TN and Western NC

They’ve got bottle openers, fire-starters, whistles, walking sticks, guides and maps

Items made from hand turned wood including pens, business card holders, and other desk items

Leather watch pouches and guitar pick pouches

T-Shirts

Mugs and pottery

Beard oils, soaps, deodorants

Decorative items made of industrial materials and up-cycled hardware, wall art for the man cave or office.

OverMountain Outdoors:

142 W Market St.

Portable beer six-pack carrier

Axes

Knives

Bamboo outdoor shirt with 55 SPF

Camping and outdoor gear

Volunteer Flag Company:

312 E Main St .

. U.S. and military branch flags

Flagpole kit that comes with everything you need including a high quality flag

“It’s very important to shop local every dollar you spend here typically stays here, shopping online is convenient, but it really doesn’t help your economy, it doesn’t help your local people who are working hard to make your downtown great,” Matt Whitson, owner of OverMountain Outdoors said.

Some other downtown spots where you might find that perfect Father’s Day gift: Trek Bicycle Store, Mel’s Stamps & Coins, and The Fouled Anchor.

