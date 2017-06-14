Two parking spots newly designated for combat wounded veterans at Tetrick Funeral Home

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local group of motorcycle riders called the Dog Tag Brigade, along with Tetrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, cut the ribbon on two parking spots that have been designated to those soldiers and veterans who were combat wounded and have received a Purple Heart.

This campaign was started by the group asking area businesses to donate parking spots where they can place the signs.

“We wanted to pay respect and honor to the veterans who have given so much to this country,” Tyler Tetrick, vice president of Tetrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services, said. “Without their sacrifice and their service to our country, we wouldn’t have the safety and security that we do. With today being Flag Day, we thought it was an appropriate day to do it.”

Special honorees at the ceremony were Mr. Rick Storey, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. Mr. Jerry Barnett, a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam era and Mr. Billy Gillenwater, a 20 year Navy veteran. Both Barnett and Gillenwater are associates at the funeral home.

Tetrick said it’s important to remember our veterans and all of the sacrifice they made for the freedoms we have today.

“We owe our veterans so much. Without our veterans we would not have the freedoms, the luxuries that we do,” he said.

The campaign is funded by the club and through donations from private citizens and area businesses.

If you would like to make a donation you can visit their website dogtagbrigade.com or send an email to veteranhelpdtb@gmail.com.

