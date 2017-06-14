Tusculum’s Tim Hardy Drafted in 18th Round by Houston Astros

NEW YORK — Tusculum pitcher Tim Hardy has been selected in the 18th round by the Houston Astros in the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft announced officials Wednesday afternoon.

Hardy was the 541st overall pick in this year’s draft and becomes the 29th player during the Coach Doug Jones’ era to be drafted or sign professionally.

I am very happy for Tim. This a story of determination and desire. He arrived at Tusculum as an average high school pitcher and we challenged him to get in shape and work harder than he ever has,” said Coach Jones. “He met those challenges head on and outworked those around him to get to this point in his life. Tim has a “Get To” type of approach to life and that will allow him to be successful in everything that he does.”

Hardy, a 6-7, 250-pound sophomore left-hander from Monroe, North Carolina, boasted a 9-3 record with a 3.91 earned run average last season with the Pioneers. His 94 strikeouts were third in the league, 33rd in NCAA Division II, and the fourth-most in a TC single season. His nine victories (2nd in SAC/29th in NCAA II) are tied for the eighth most in a season by a Pioneer and earned All-South Atlantic Conference second team accolades.

He opened the season going 7-0 in his first nine appearances, including eight starts. He accounted for wins against Lynn, Coker, Mars Hill, Newberry Brevard, Anderson, and Bluefield State along with victories against two nationally-ranked opponents in 18th-ranked Belmont Abbey and sixth-ranked Tampa. He recorded eight or more strikeouts on five occasions, including a season-high 10 strikeouts in back-to-back wins over Mars Hill and Newberry.

During his two seasons at Tusculum, he finished with a 10-4 record with a 3.82 ERA. In his 32 mound appearances, he made 13 starts, including three complete games, one shutout and two combined shutouts. He pitched in 96.2 innings where he recorded 111 strikeouts against just 27 walks and limited the opposition to a .265 batting average.

Hardy majors in sport management at Tusculum and is a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Tusculum finishes the season with a 30-20 record for the program’s 17th consecutive winning season and 15th straight 30-win campaign.

– TC –

Tusculum Major League Baseball Selections

(Since 2004)

Name Pos. Club

Adam Beacham C Kansas City Royals (FA)

Robbie Bouman SS Tampa Bay Rays (FA)

Eric Butler P Arizona Diamondbacks (FA)

Alexi Colon OF San Diego Padres (32nd Rd.)

Sean Cotten C/1B Washington Nationals (FA)

Rob Currie P Milwaukee Brewers (12th Rd.)

Brandon Dickson P St. Louis Cardinals (FA)

Maikol Gonzalez INF Colorado Rockies (35th Rd.) / Los Angeles Dodgers (FA)

Kevin Hammons P Miami Marlins (24th Rd.)

Tim Hardy P Houston Astros (18th Rd.)

Tio McLean P Houston Astros (FA)

Christian Rosa C St. Louis Cardinals (FA)

Raymond Ruggles P San Francisco Giants (43rd Rd.)

Ben Swaggerty P Kansas City Royals (FA) / Atlanta Braves (FA)

Placido Torres P New York Mets (8th Rd.)

Brandon Tuten P Los Angeles Dodgers (FA)

Devan Watts P Atlanta Braves (17th Rd.)