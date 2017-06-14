Teheran leads Braves to rare series win at Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kurt Suzuki homered, Julio Teheran earned his third consecutive victory and the Atlanta Braves defeated the Washington Nationals 13-2 on Wednesday to earn a rare series victory on the road against their NL East rival. Brandon Phillips had four hits and three RBIs for the Braves, who had dropped seven consecutive road series against the Nationals and had lost 23 of their last 25 games in Washington before taking two of three this week.

Braves outfielder Matt Kemp left the game in the third inning after suffering an apparent leg injury while sliding into third base. Atlanta was in control from the start against Washington starter Tanner Roark (6-4), who gave up two runs before he recorded an out and three total in the first inning.

The Braves would add three more in the third, with Nick Markakis scoring from third after Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton’s pickoff attempt of Kemp caught first baseman Ryan Zimmerman off guard and sailed into right field. Kemp was thrown out and injured at third on the play.