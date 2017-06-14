State park officials identify Warrior’s Path drowning victim as 23-year-old Kingsport man

WJHL.com

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – State park officials said they have identified the man who drowned at Warriors Path State Park as 23-year-old Jarad Isom of Kingsport.

State park officials said there is no indication that he was struck by a boat.

The drowning was reported on Tuesday afternoon near the boat ramp area of the park.

Park Rangers as well as the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, the Warriors’ Path Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan County EMS and Sullivan County Sherriff’s Department assisted with the recovery before the victim was sent to Holston Valley Medical Center.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.

