Southwest Virginia overwhelmingly supports Corey Stewart in GOP Primary

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Corey Stewart may have lost the Virginia Republican Primary but he received overwhelming support in Southwest Virginia.

Ed Gillespie won the Republican nomination in the Virginia Gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam secured the Democratic nomination.

The GOP race between Gillespie and Stewart was the closest contest of the night, but Gillespie ended up winning with 160,082 votes over Stewart’s 155,774 votes. State Senator Frank Wagner received 50,350 votes statewide.

In the Democratic race, Lt. Gov. Northam won 303,293 votes compared to Former Central Virginia Congressman Tom Perriello’s 239,264 votes.

News Channel 11 looked at the number of votes counted by the Virginia Department of Elections in Southwest Virginia. We added up the votes from Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties. We also included the city of Bristol, VA.

Stewart, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, easily won the most votes out of any Republican or Democratic candidate. He more than doubled Gillespie’s numbers and won more votes than Northam and Perriello combined.

Stewart Gillespie Wagner Northam Perriello Bristol, VA 352 172 20 184 185 Buchanan 184 175 7 138 62 Dickenson 184 99 15 90 38 Lee 307 143 14 120 74 Russell 428 129 15 172 94 Scott 403 180 30 90 94 Smyth 637 191 59 223 160 Tazewell 854 394 68 235 185 Washington 1421 569 115 491 687 Wise 483 279 63 175 227 Totals 5253 2331 406 1918 1806

Gillespie and Northam now move forward to the general election on November 7 where one of them will be elected Virginia’s next governor. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 16.

