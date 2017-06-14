President Trump, regional lawmakers react to shooting at congressional baseball team practice



(WJHL/AP) – A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Sources say Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was at the congressional baseball practice this morning where several people were wounded. WKRN was told he is a safe location. Fleischmann represents the Third District which includes Chattanooga and Oak Ridge.

Representative Jim Cooper (D) confirmed to he was not at the park. His representative said “Jim is okay and at the office.”

Congressman Marsha Blackburn also told WKRN she was not there. She said she was at her apartment at the time.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody and “not a threat.”

Tennessee Congressman Roe does not play on the baseball team and was not at the practice this morning. He released a statement this morning:

President Donald Trump said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy” and was monitoring developments.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

JUST IN: President Trump statement on Virginia shooting: "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy.” https://t.co/Txh42RpEiD pic.twitter.com/ReQWSK6BUx — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

Tennessee and Virginia lawmakers are responding to the shooting:

Our prayers are with @SteveScalise and everyone else involved in the shooting at the GOP Congressional baseball practice this morning — TNGOP (@TNGOP) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Rep. @SteveScalise & Capitol police officers who were reportedly shot this morning at the Congressional baseball game practice. — TN House Democrats (@TNDemocrats) June 14, 2017

Dave and I are praying for @SteveScalise, staff, #USCP & others in attendance at Congressional baseball game practice this morning. — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) June 14, 2017

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement regarding the shooting this morning in Alexandria during a Congressional baseball practice: “Dorothy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by this horrible act of violence against members of congress, law enforcement and other innocent people who were simply enjoying an early morning baseball practice. We are praying for swift recoveries for those who were injured and we are thankful for the bravery and quick action of U.S. Capitol Police and local first responders to stop the attacker and treat those who were wounded. Virginia public safety officials are coordinating with local responders and we will continue to monitor this situation and make every resource available.”

Statement from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) said: “This morning’s attack was terrible and my prayers are with my friends and colleagues, Congressional staffers, and the police men and women, all who were in harm’s way. I hope Congressman Steve Scalise and all who were injured have a speedy recovery. Our prayers are also with all who were present at the shooting.” “As we wait for more information, we must remember that we are all Americans, even when we disagree. In my experience, Members of Congress, whether Republican or Democrat, are trying to do what they believe is best for the country.”

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017