Police: BB gun breaks windows at Knoxville businesses

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several businesses were damaged overnight in Knoxville.

Knoxville police say a BB gun was used to break windows. The buildings are located near North Broadway and include The Juice Box, the Robin Gunn Law Office, a Waffle House near Merchants Drive, Harb’s Carpet Center, a vacant retail office on Central Street, the Knoxville Institute of Hair Design, Archer’s BBQ in Powell, and a building located at 555 W. Jackson Avenue.

“It’s very frustrating to see our windows busted out,” said attorney Ben Houston. His office is located within the Robin Gunn Law Offices on the corner of Central and Broadway.

Investigators have been busy taking reports and speaking with owners about the damage.

Wireless Thingz is next door to Archer’s BBQ and owner Tom Bailey says there’s a sense of relief that it wasn’t his business, but it’s still disappointing. “We’ve been talking about it all day, talking about getting security windows and things of that nature. It’s sad you have to do that around here but it sucks,” he said.

Many business owners say the shattered windows and vandalism doesn’t make sense.

“I think it’s terrible. I think it’s just a bunch of idiots running around, sounds like, just shooting up places,” added Bailey.

It’s got some places, like the Bread Shed, changing their schedule. “Because it’s scary. My kitchen is right in front of the window,” said owner Kymberle Kaser.

While the repairs are costly, some say they’re relieved the broken glass is all they’re having to pick up. They’re reminded this is a good neighborhood to work, live and play in.

“We’re not going to let a couple of vandals scare us, intimidate us, or anything like that,” said Houston.

Businesses who were hit tell us they’re hoping investigators will be able to use security footage from neighboring shops to find who is responsible.

If you know anything about these cases, you’re asked to call Knoxville Police at (865) 215-7210, tips can remain anonymous.

