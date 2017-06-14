PHOTOS: Police seek suspects who allegedly used fake money at Johnson City Walmart

Johnson City seeks suspects in counterfeit money case
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City investigators need your help finding the suspects they said used fake money at a local department store.
Police said the suspects used the counterfeit money at the Walmart store located at 3111 Browns Mill Road on May 29. The suspects allegedly drove away in a newer model Hyundai Elantra.
If you have any information that can help the Johnson City Police Department call its criminal investigations division at 423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.
To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.
You can also send messages via the Johnson City Police Department Websitehttp://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/