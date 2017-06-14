Padres finish 3-game sweep of Reds, 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Franchy Cordero’s go-ahead single in the seventh inning capped a comeback that included Hunter Renfroe’s two-run homer, sending the San Diego Padres to a 4-2, sweep-completing victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Jhoulys Chacin (6-5) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs. With the score 2-2 after Renfroe’s tying shot an inning earlier, Padres pinch-hitter Matt Szczur and Jose Pirela scored after drawing walks against reliever Michael Lorenzen (3-2) to open the seventh.

The Reds, who have lost their past eight road games, were swept at both Dodger Stadium and Petco Park to go 0-6 on the West Coast trip. Cordero, a rookie center fielder who made his major league debut May 27, hit three home runs in the series and knocked home Szczur with a single to right field.