Opioid manufacturer denies allegations in attorneys general lawsuit, shares public’s concern about health crisis

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday, three area attorneys general — Barry Staubus, Tony Clark and Dan Armstrong — announced a joint lawsuit against a prescription drug manufacturer, filing it on behalf of a local baby was born exposed to drugs.

The lawsuit seeks damages for what it calls breaches of statutory and common law, restitution to the plaintiffs, and an injunction to stop what it calls “the flood of opioids to the region.”

A day later, the company – Purdue Pharma L.P. denies the allegations, but said they are dedicated to finding a solution to what they referred to as a “public health crisis.”

The following is a statement from Purdue Pharma:

While we vigorously deny the allegations in the complaint, we share public officials’ concerns about the opioid crisis and we are committed to working collaboratively to find solutions. At Purdue, we have dedicated ourselves to working with policymakers, public health officials and law enforcement to address this public health crisis, which include developing abuse-deterrent technology, advocating for the use of prescription drug monitoring programs and supporting access to Naloxone. Addiction and drug abuse are multi-faceted problems that require multi-faceted solutions. Pointing fingers will not solve the problem, nor will it help those who are suffering. We urge all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to work together so that collectively we can address this crisis.”

