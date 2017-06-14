NC bill would open public lands to Sunday hunting

By Associated Press Published:
(WNCN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hunters’ opportunities to shoot game on Sundays would be expanded under legislation moving through the Senate, less than two years after it became legal.

The Senate Rules Committee advanced the bill Tuesday. It would eliminate a prohibition on hunting with guns on Sunday mornings, which coincides with church services. Shooting near places of worship would remain illegal all day.

Sunday hunting is limited to private property and barred in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The proposal would lift the ban there and allow hunting on managed public lands. Some birds also could be hunted.

Current law allows counties to opt out of Sunday hunting starting this fall. The bill would push that back to 2020.

The bill heads to the Senate floor. The House passed a similar version earlier this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s