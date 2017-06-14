MSHA eliminated 5% of its workforce in 2016

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – While Wellmont Health System added employees in 2016 compared to 2015, Mountain States Health Alliance reduced its total number of employees by 5%, the equivalent of 470 positions, according to recent tax filings.

A MSHA spokesperson says at the end of 2016, the system employed 8,150 people, which is compared to the 8,620 employees listed on the organization’s most recent tax filing at the end of 2015.

MSHA Chief Financial Officer Lynn Krutak says the organization hasn’t had any reductions in force, but has eliminated non-essential positions, mainly through attrition. Krutak says as the health system is faced with declining reimbursements, management is focused on running a lean organization and eliminating any unnecessary expenses.

“We haven’t reduced any clinical staff,” she said. “We’ve reduced some of the overhead staff, again as we continue to look at every area where we might be able to reduce expenses. There have been some people, but it’s mainly the result of attrition. We haven’t had any reduction in force. We do that through turnover.”

A spokesperson says MSHA has hired 760 people so far this year and currently has 426 open job postings, some of which include multiple positions. MSHA did not release a year-to-date number of employees.

Wellmont reports it employed 6,254 employees at the end of 2016, which was up from 6,106 the year before, according to recent tax filings.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.