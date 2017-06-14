Knoxville police officer injured after fight with driver

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said an officer was injured while performing a traffic stop. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Milligan Street.

Darrel DeBusk, with Knoxville Police Department, said a Knoxville police officer pulled over a car that appeared to be speeding and there was a fight between the driver and the officer. He said the officer was injured and taken to the hospital.

A man and woman were in the car, according to DeBusk. He said the man is facing charges.