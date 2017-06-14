Greene Co. commissioner writes resolution to undo zoning of U.S. Nitrogen property

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Greene County commissioner wants U.S. Nitrogen to leave the county.

Eddie Jennings told News Channel 11 that he has written a resolution that would return the property where U.S. Nitrogen is located to its original zoning.

Jennings said if zoning is recinded, the company would have to remove all equipment and structures within a year.

According to Jennings, he doesn’t believe the company has been honest with the community and said this resolution would “hold U.S. Nitrogen accountable for their actions.”

