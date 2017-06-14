Georgia prison escapee accused in double murder has family in Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – A “be on the lookout” bulletin was issued to law enforcement across the country for two armed inmates accused of killing two guards at a Georgia prison.

The two last spoke two years ago during Rowe’s extended stay in prison. He has been in various prisons since the early 2000s for armed robbery and aggravated assault. One of those inmates, Donnie Rowe, actually has family in Marshall County, Tennessee. His sister, Lillie Jackson, is heartbroken by the news.

Jackson has long believed in Rowe’s innocence but said his time prison changed his attitude. She now simply wants him to be found safe.

“I’ve never seen my brother like this, never thought that he would take another person’s life,” she said. “I just want to tell him, if he’s listening, or if he’s watching, please come turn yourself in. Don’t let there be any more bloodshed on this. There’s been enough bloodshed.”

She continued, “Enough families have lost loved ones, and our mom can’t handle that right now.”

Rowe is wanted alongside Ricky Dubose, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities have not released which suspect they believe shot and killed the two guards.

A Georgia corrections official said two escaped inmates accused of killing two prison guards have known each other for “quite a while” and it’s possible they planned the escape together.

Department of Corrections Assistant Commissioner Ricky Myrick said Rowe and Dubose have been cellmates more than once, but he wasn’t sure whether they were cellmates at Baldwin State Prison just prior to their escape.

Authorities say the two men overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue on a prison transport bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the pair ransacked a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the killings happened, and then stole a white pickup truck from a nearby business.

Sheriff Sills said Wednesday that the two are believed to have stolen a 2008 white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX5372 from a business about 9 miles from the burglarized house in Madison.

The truck was stolen between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Sills says the green Honda still hasn’t been recovered and it’s unknown whether the two men are still traveling together.