ETSU’s Hagen Owenby drafted in 12th round by Atlanta Braves

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials announced that one of their own was drafted by the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

East Tennessee State University junior catcher Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday. Owenby was the 350th overall pick. This marked the second straight year Owenby heard his named called, as the Buccaneer All-American was drafted in the 14th round (435th pick) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. Owenby – who started all 59 games for the Blue and Gold in 2017 – hit .346 (81-for-234) with 12 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 40 walks, 54 runs and 51 RBI. The Knoxville, Tenn. native registered .573 slugging and .438 on-base percentages – both marking team bests. The Buccaneer slugger also led the team in home runs, walks and RBI. Owenby – a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection – ranked second in the SoCon in walks, fourth in total bases (134), tied for fourth in home runs, ranked sixth in on-base percentage, tied for seventh in runs, ranked eighth in hits, and ninth in RBI and slugging percentage. Owenby reached base in 23 straight games from Feb. 19-April 2 and reached base safely in 55 of the 59 games this season. In his first three seasons with the Bucs, Owenby is hitting .347 (222-for-640) with 39 doubles, one triple, 37 home runs, 126 runs, 89 walks and 149 RBI. The Buccaneer All-American also has a career slugging percentage of .584 and on-base mark of .426. The Knoxville, Tenn. native won the TD Ameritrade Home Run Derby last July en route to becoming the second Buccaneer to claim the honor. The MLB Draft concludes on Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40. Click here to follow the MLB Draft Tracker. For more information on Buccaneer baseball, please visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the baseball link.

