Bernie Sanders says man ID’d as shooter was on campaign

By Published:
Bernie Sanders
FILE - In this Friday, March 31, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks in Boston. Sanders, who attracted millions of college-aged and young adults to his presidential campaign last year, is following through on a promise he made when he left the race: to promote younger leaders for the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says James T. Hodgkinson, the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice, had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Sanders, of Vermont, says in a statement: “I am sickened by this despicable act.” He says that “violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

He paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his “hopes and prayers” are with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others who were wounded.

Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election. He adds in his statement that “real change” can only come through nonviolent action.

