At least one dead, multiple injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP)– At least one person is dead and multiple people are injured after a shooting at a UPS Center in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information. He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn’t know their conditions.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. near a large UPS customer service center.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw people running out the UPS building.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn’t release other information.

Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 ½ miles from downtown San Francisco.

Statement from UPS: UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.

Breaking news-shots fired in San Francisco. Huge crime scene. Sources tell me at least one dead @kron4news pic.twitter.com/tOkGRoAqQl — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 14, 2017

Evacuated #UPS workers wait outside building on 16th and Utah. #SFPD officer warns me scene still not secure @kron4news pic.twitter.com/n0FtcIFbqM — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 14, 2017

The #SFPD appears to be expanding perimeter in Shooting investigation. 15th closed at San Bruno. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mnRWEq6DfB — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 14, 2017