Andrew Johnson National Cemetery hosts annual Flag Burning Ceremony

Andrew Johnson National Cemetery hosted its annual Flag Burning Ceremony today on the 240th anniversary of Flag Day.

The ceremony began with a little history lesson from Park Ranger Burke Greear and then the burning ceremony began.

The first step of the process is to dismantle the flag stripe by stripe and then each color is burned in order beginning with the red then white and lastly the blue.

The first flag that was retired was the Garrison flag, the largest of the flags, that flies over the cemetery. The ashes of the flags that are retired will be spread on the campus of Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.

